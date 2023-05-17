Boil Water Notice issued for Sunnyside/Pritchard System

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is upgrading a Water Quality Advisory for the Rose Valley – Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area to a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately and until further notice, due to increasing turbidity at the Lake Okanagan intake.



View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to determine if your property is in the affected service area.



Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.



Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone in the service area must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages, and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.



The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Bring clean bottles for filling.



The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Boil Water Notice. To receive news, alerts, and updates on Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.