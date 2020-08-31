Boil Water Notice Issued for the Lakeview-Rose Valley System

Press release from the City of Kelowna on August 30, 2020:

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Boil Water Notice for the Lakeview/Rose Valley System effective immediately and until further notice, due to unforeseen mechanical complications at the Rose Valley Chlorination Facility.

The mechanical issues – related to a planned power outage in the area – are resulting in untreated water entering the system.

To determine if you live in the Lakeview/Rose Valley Water System, please see our Water Quality Advisory Map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone in the service area, including pets, must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source. This applies to brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can use the station free throughout the duration of the Boil Water Notice. Please bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, crews installed a touch free system for filling bottles at the station. Also in keeping with health requirements during COVID-19, users should wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a safe social distance of two meters between themselves and all other users.

The bulk filling station receives water via the state-of-the-art Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant. The City is building a similar, high capacity plant for the West Kelowna Estates, Sunnyside/Pritchard and Lakeview/Rose Valley Systems. Once the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant serves these systems, the treatment process will include flocculation and coagulation, filtration, UV disinfection and chlorination. Crews have broken ground on the plant site and anticipate commissioning the facility in summer 2022. For more information on the plant design, construction and financing, please visit westkelownacity.ca/rvwtp.

The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. The City of West Kelowna will advise customers as soon as possible when it is able to end the notice, through the media, via the City’s eNotification system and its Facebook and Twitter feeds and the municipal website at westkelownacity.ca/news. Residents are encouraged to sign up for City eNotifications at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to receive word on Boil Water Notices and other city news.