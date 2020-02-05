Boil Water Notice Issued for Westbank Centre

The City of West Kelowna is issuing a Boil Water Notice for most of its downtown core – Westbank Centre - due to an accidental water main break on a non-municipal construction site in the area. Please refer to our interactive map to determine if you are within the impacted area.

People within the affected area should use water brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or find a safe alternate source for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and beverages, mixing baby formula and other foods and washing fruits and vegetables.

The City of West Kelowna is providing free water via the bulk filling station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads as a safe, alternative source. Bring clean hoses and bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

Crews are working to repair the water main as quickly as possible and must then flush the system and conduct mandatory testing. The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. For updates, please subscribe to city news or follow us on Facebook.