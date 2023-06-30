Boil Water Notice lifted ahead of long weekend

The City of Penticton, in collaboration with Interior Health, has rescinded the boil water notice effective immediately for the affected homes in the Wiltse and Evergreen neighbourhoods.

Following daily testing and regular monitoring of the system since the notice was put in place on June 27, 2023, the City and Interior Health are confident that the water quality of the system is safely within drinking water guidelines. Users can resume normal use of the water supply and boiling is no longer required.

The City understands the impact that this notice had on the users of the system and appreciates the support received by the community.

Visit penticton.ca/city-services-updates for a complete list of affected properties. If anyone has further questions, please contact Public Works at 250-490-2500.