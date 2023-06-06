iHeartRadio

Boil Water Notice rescinded for Cedar Heights Water System


The Boil Water Notice issued for the Cedar Heights Water System in response to elevated turbidity has been rescinded effective immediately.

Water samples from the system confirm the turbidity (cloudiness) level in the water is within acceptable levels and the water is safe to consume. As such, Interior Health has lifted the Boil Water Notice.

The CSRD thanks water system users for their patience and understanding.

 

