Boil Water Notice rescinded for Grindrod

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, has RESCINDED the Boil Water Notice that was issued on May 5, 2023, to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW). The map of the affected properties is attached.

Update on Outdoor Water Restrictions

Additionally, the No Outdoor Watering Notice that was issued on May 2, 2023, is also rescinded and normal summer outdoor water restrictions are now in effect. These water restrictions allow GRW customers to water outdoors with sprinklers according to a schedule that is based on their street address.

Water Restrictions Schedule Sprinkler Use Allowed between 7:00 pm – 10:00 am Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Even House Address No Sprinklers Odd House Address Even

To avoid the need for added restrictions, the community must adhere to following the schedule and being wise with their water use. Customers are encouraged to consider ways to irrigate as efficiently as possible. Over-drawing on the system can affect the safety of drinking water, and if the demand for water is consistently high, we may have to prohibit all outdoor water use.

Even under water restrictions, residents may water, any time, by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots. For more information, visit rdno.ca/restrictions.

Where can I find future water updates?

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.