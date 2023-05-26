Boil Water Notice rescinded for Sorrento Water System
The Boil Water Notice issued for the Sorrento Water System in response to elevated turbidity has been rescinded effective immediately.
Water samples from the system confirm the turbidity (cloudiness) level in the water is within acceptable levels and the water is safe to consume. As such, Interior Health has lifted the Boil Water Notice.
The CSRD thanks water system users for their patience and understanding.
Please Note: the Boil Water notice for the Cedar Heights Water System remains in place. The users of that water system need to continue with all Boil Water precautions.
-
Boil Water Notice downgraded to Water Quality Advisory in Sunnyside/Pritchard SystemThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is downgrading a Boil Water Notice to a Water Quality Advisory for the Rose Valley – Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area.
-
City of Kelowna wants input future on bike routesThere are two routing studies underway and multiple opportunities to have your say — both in person and online.
-
Sewer inspections and maintenance to begin next weekThe City would like to advise residents that crews will be conducting sewer line inspections and maintenance next week throughout the City.
-
Summer recreation guide released for City of West KelownaWest Kelowna’s 2023 Summer Rec Guide is full of events, programs, and activities for everyone to enjoy!
-
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Cancer never waitsThe headlines have been shocking this last week as the BC NDP government announced that they were going to start sending patients down to Bellville, Washington for radiological cancer care.
-
Tracy Gray In Your Service Report: Two carbon taxesOne of the issues that has recently come to light in Ottawa is the costing of the new clean fuel standard, which is basically, a second carbon tax.
-
Kelowna RCMP arrest repeat offender after break and Enter of Cannery Lane businessPrior to police arrival, employees had already recognized the suspect via the live CCTV feed and located him nearby with some of the stolen items of which they recovered.
-
Okanagan Falls Incorporation Study call for committee members: RDOSAt the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, April 6, 2023, the RDOS Board of Directors supported the Ministry of Municipal Affairs recommendation to adjust the study area to include those boundaries outlined on the attached map.
-
Rockets acquire Cicek from ChiefsKelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have acquired 2004-born centre Michael Cicek in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.