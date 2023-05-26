Boil Water Notice rescinded for Sorrento Water System

The Boil Water Notice issued for the Sorrento Water System in response to elevated turbidity has been rescinded effective immediately.

Water samples from the system confirm the turbidity (cloudiness) level in the water is within acceptable levels and the water is safe to consume. As such, Interior Health has lifted the Boil Water Notice.

The CSRD thanks water system users for their patience and understanding.

Please Note: the Boil Water notice for the Cedar Heights Water System remains in place. The users of that water system need to continue with all Boil Water precautions.