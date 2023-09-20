Boil Water Notice rescinded for Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard System as conditions at the source and in the network have improved.

The Boil Water Notice had been required since Aug. 10.

A Boil Water Notice will continue until further notice for the Rose Valley – Lakeview System due to turbidity and watermain flushing. The watermain flushing is being done to improve conditions within the distribution network and prepare for the completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant later this year.

View our water quality map to confirm if your property is in the remaining affected service area.

For those that remain under a Boil Water Notice, Interior Health recommends that everyone in the service area use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

Anyone who needs to access a safe alternative source of water can use the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can access the station for free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles/containers for filling.