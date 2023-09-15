Boil Water Notice rescinded for West Kelowna Estates Water Service Area

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for the West Kelowna Estates Water Service Area.

While no notices or advisories are in effect for the West Kelowna Estates System, Boil Water Notices remain in place until further notice for:

Rose Valley – Lakeview System

Sunnyside/Pritchard System

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in an affected service area.

For those that remain under a Boil Water Notice, Interior Health recommends that everyone in the service area use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

Anyone who needs to access a safe alternative source of water can use the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can access the station for free during the Boil Water Notices. Bring clean bottles/containers for filling.

Please note, watermain flushing also continues in the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood until further notice as part of ongoing efforts to improve water quality within the network.