Boil Water Notice Rescinded For Westbank Centre

The City of West Kelowna, in cooperation with Interior Health, has rescinded a Boil Water Notice enacted February 04, 2020 after an accidental water main break.

The City of West Kelowna thanks customers for their patience and understanding while crews and officials conducted immediate repairs, completed mandatory post-repair water main flushing and conducted the obligatory consecutive days of system testing and laboratory analyses in order to confirm that the notice could safely be rescinded.

As no Water Quality Advisories nor Boil Water Notices are active anywhere in the City, free access has now ended at the bulk filling station at Asquith and Shannon Lake Roads.