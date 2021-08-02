Bonnie Henry one of 16 Order of Canada recipients for 2021

Doctor Bonnie Henry is being honoured.

She is the most high profile of 16 people appointed to the Order of British Columbia this year.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin announced the latest recipients of the province's highest honour on B.C. Day.

Also on that list is Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos.

Baptiste was a key figure behind the Osoyoos Indian Band’s Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre.

She is currently the chairperson of Indigenous Tourism BC.

"Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province," said Austin in a statement. "In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations."

The official cermemony is scheduled to be held at Government House in Victoria in December.