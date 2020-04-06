Boucherie Grind 2020 postponed

Tthe difficult decision has been made to postpone our Boucherie Grind 2020 annual fundraiser, out of an abundance of caution and social responsibility.

“Although we realize that it was not scheduled until June, we felt it important to lead by example and promote the safety measures outlined by our public health professionals and leaders as it relates to gatherings and social distancing and even isolation measures,” says Shelley Buchanan Gilmore, CEO for Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS).

A date for the Fall of 2020 is being investigated.

This is an important fundraiser is for CRIS (Community Recreational Initiatives Society) to fund its adaptive outdoor recreational programming for people of all ages and all levels of impairments ranging from mobility, cognitive, vision to intellectual challenges.

“This event sees people come together regardless of their ability to traverse Boucherie Mountain for fun, for sport and as a qualifier for other races.” Says Buchanan Gilmore,

“We are feeling the disappointment of our race participants young and older and we hope they will all stay safe in these uncertain times and we look forward to seeing them all in the Fall as we bring community back together again in support of health and wellness, inclusion and adventure and to celebrate the human spirit itself."

Event organizers hope to come back even bigger and stronger in the Fall.

Supporting community well-being is CRIS’s mandate. Promoting inclusion in all things specifically the outdoors and the health benefits it has to offer is the space that CRIS is proud to be in.

This decision to postpone the Boucherie Grind will have an impact but ensuring community stays safe and has a chance to come out of this public health crisis stronger is more important at this time.

“Thank you to all of our supporters, volunteers, West Kelowna Paid On Call Firefighters, City of West Kelowna, Mount Boucherie Winery and everyone else that has and will be continuing to support this very important charity and its service to community.” Says Kelly O’Rourke of the organizing committee.