Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson Roads closing for cleaning

Crews will close Boucherie Road, between Hayman and Hudson Roads, Tuesday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to tend boulevards, conduct street sweeping and perform other general spring care and cleaning.

The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the work zone, buses and transit users. The City recommends motorists use Hudson Road and Highway 97 as a detour route.

The City has scheduled work outside of peak use times to affect fewer users.