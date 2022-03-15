Boyd's Father's Day Car Show is back

We’re coming back! We are thrilled to announce that the BOYD Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show is back for 2022 bigger and better with more cars, more entertainment and more vendors. Everyone should join us, celebrate and enjoy the chrome-wrapped festivities on Sunday, June 19 from 11am to 4pm in City Park, Kelowna.

This free, family event has evolved into an icon in the valley, anticipated and recognized not only by local car enthusiasts, but with fans throughout the Okanagan. The goal has always been quite simple: Provide a family-friendly event, surrounded by the driving force of automotive passion projects while raising funds and awareness for local, charitable partners. After a twoyear hiatus, we are back and we’re sure you want to celebrate with us.

“I wish I could tell you how excited everyone at Boyd is to be bringing the car show back” says Boyd Autobody & Glass General Manager, Methal Abougoush. “This event means so much to us and so much to the community. We are proud to be a part of. We’ve been patient and we can’t wait for June 19.”

Through the support of our sponsors, volunteers and associates over the last five years, BOYD has contributed over $142,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre. The CAC is a place of help, hope and healing for child survivors of abuse and neglect. Boyd Autobody and Glass’ partnership with the CAC has persevered throughout COVID despite event restrictions and with your support it helps change the lives of vulnerable children in our own community. Boyd is thrilled to announce that the 2022 Boyd Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show is once again raising funds for this worthy cause. Watch for news about how to win our Mustang Convertible Prize Car!

Car Registration is now open and advance registration is highly recommended. Please complete the on-line registration form, make a donation or volunteer at www.BringItToBoyd.com.

If you don’t want to hunt for close parking for the event, please use our free shuttle service courtesy of Enterprise Rent-a-Car. It runs a circle route on a continual basis going to and from the Kelowna Regional Library (1380 Ellis Street) to City Park.