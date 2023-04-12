Boyko off to the pros

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced on Monday that the Rangers have assigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack from the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL.

Boyko, 20, appeared in 40 games for the Rockets this season, posting a record of 13-24-1 with a save percentage of .898 and a goals against average of 3.55.

In five WHL seasons split between Tri-City and Kelowna, Boyko posted a 56-67-4-5 record for a 3.55 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 142 appearances.

The Drumheller, Alberta product was originally selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112nd overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on October 11, 2022, before being returned for his overage season with the Rockets.

The Wolf Pack have two games remaining in their regular season schedule and have secured a spot in the 2023 AHL Playoffs.