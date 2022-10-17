Boyko Returned to Rockets

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The New York Rangers have returned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the Kelowna Rockets from their ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Rangers selected Boyko in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft (112th overall). He signed his entry-level contract with New York last week.

The 6'8, 200-pound netminder appeared in 46 games for Kelowna last season after a trade from Tri-City in November, posting a 28-12-1-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He was named to the WHL's 2021-22 B.C. Division Second All-Star Team.

The Drumheller, AB product became the seventh Rockets goaltender to be named the Rockets MVP for the season.

Boyko, 20, is in the final year of his junior eligibility. The Rockets two overagers are Boyko and forward Adam Kydd.

He's expected to be in the Rockets lineup on Wednesday when the Brandon Wheat Kings visit Prospera Place.