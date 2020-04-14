Bracing for forest fire season

It's only mid April, but officials are bracing for what could be a busy fire season in the Okanagan.

Dry, hot weather in June could spell disaster.

Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser says its all about being diligent now.

"We just went through the winter and temperatures can be a little bit chilly, but its good to remember that a lot of grass and debris will be dry and dead right now, so it can be easy to catch on fire. It is really good to be cautious despite what it looks like outside, whether its April or July."

The vast majority of fires in the region this spring have been small.

All are believed to be human caused.