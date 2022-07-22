Bradley Kilmury wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 27-year old Bradley Kenneth Kilmury.
Mr Kilmury is wanted for theft and several counts of breaching a release order.
Kilmury is described as:
- 5’10" (178 cm)
- 188 lbs (85 kg)
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
If you have information on the whereabouts of Bradley Kilmury, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
-
BC Ferries Fires CEOBC Ferries has relieved CEO Mark Collins of his duties.
-
Nohomin Creek Wildfire Update - July 22An updated ariel track was taken yesterday afternoon, the fire is now an estimated at 2,223 hectares.
-
Nomination Packages Now Available for Kelowna Civic ElectionThe fall 2022 General Local Election nomination packages for Kelowna City Council and School District No. 23 Board of Education are now available through the City of Kelowna’s Office of the City Clerk. Kelowna residents will vote to elect a mayor, eight councillors and four school board trustees on October 15.
-
Looming heatwave prompts Kelowna Fire department and RDCO warning about fire hazards in parksWith a rising fire hazard and continued hot, dry conditions in the forecast, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is reminding visitors of a few fire prevention and safety requirements.
-
Okanagan Sun kick off football season Saturday in NanaimoThe Okanagan Sun travel to Nanaimo to take on the Van Island Raiders in Week One of the British Columbia football conference (BCFC) Season.
-
Traffic delays expected in District of ColdstreamVehicle and pedestrian traffic in the District of Coldstream will see delays ass Kalamalka Road will be reduced to a single lane.
-
Collision on Highway 97 in Summerland sends three to hospitalSummerland RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and Emergency Services responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at Rosedale Road in Summerland on Thursday (July 21).
-
RCMP say two suspects at large after car theft in Kelowna: believed to be in MidwayTwo male suspects are currently at large in the area of Midway after the stolen vehicle they were occupying allegedly fled from police after multiple attempts to intercept it.
-
More Traffic Disruptions in Kelowna. These are OvernightHighway 97 at Leckie and Gordon Drive Between Lexington and Paret.