Bradley Kilmury wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 27-year old Bradley Kenneth Kilmury.

Mr Kilmury is wanted for theft and several counts of breaching a release order.

Kilmury is described as:

5’10" (178 cm)

188 lbs (85 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Bradley Kilmury, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.