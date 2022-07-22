iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
23°C
Instagram

Bradley Kilmury wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

88753_Brad_Kilmury (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 27-year old Bradley Kenneth Kilmury. 

Mr Kilmury is wanted for theft and several counts of breaching a release order.

Kilmury is described as:

  •  5’10" (178 cm)
  • 188 lbs (85 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Bradley Kilmury, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

 

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175