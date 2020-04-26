Brandon Teixeira back in Canada

On April 24, 2020, Teixeira arrived back on Canadian soil, pursuant to the extradition agreement between Canada and the United States, after being held in custody in the U.S. since December 1, 2019 following his arrest in Oroville, California.

Teixeira faces several criminal charges including first degree murder. He will make his next appearance in B.C. Provincial Court at a later date.

The extradition of Teixeira back to Canada ends a long journey for many investigators from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – British Columbia (CFSEU-BC).

The CFSEU-BC’s support of IHIT in the pursuit of Teixeira has been continuous and unwavering since he fled on September 5, 2018.

IHIT is grateful to the CFSEU-BC and its other partners for their contributions to this investigation.

No further information will be released as the matter is now before the court.