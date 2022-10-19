Brandon Wheat Kings at Prospera Place on Wednesday

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings at Prospera Place.

It's the first time since the 2018-19 season that a team from the Eastern Conference will pay a visit to Prospera Place. It's also the first matchup between the two since the Rockets visited Westoba Place on December 10, 2019, where Kelowna one 2-1 in a shootout.

Kelowna will be looking to snap their current two-game skid, they were last in action on Friday where they fell 5-4 to the Everett Silvertips. Falling behind 3-0 before the seven-minute mark, the Rockets were able to hold off the Tips and tie the game at three in the third period. Everett pushed back with two more goals, with the Rockets pulling the game within one in the final minute.

Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette spoke about the slow starts that the team has had this season following Saturday night's game.

"What we've been doing, it was the same thing in Victoria," said Mallette. "We're coming out of the gates late, whatever we were doing, we've got to change it somehow, someway."

Rockets defenceman Elias Carmichael spoke on how to change the slow starts.

"Just warming up better, being more focused and not being so loose on the ice," said Carmichael. Even in the room, we're a bit loose, we just need to tighten that up."

Brandon is currently four games into their eight-game road trip that's already seen stops in Calgary, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria. They suffered their first loss of the road trip falling 5-3 to the Victoria Royals on Saturday night.

The Wheat Kings will be in action on Tuesday night at Kamloops before travelling to Kelowna for Wednesday's game.

Roster Updates

Rockets goaltender and 2022 MVP was returned to Kelowna from the New York Rangers ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen. He resumed skating with the Rockets on Tuesday.

Colton Dach is in concussion protocol after a hit to the head in Friday's game, he's listed as week-to-week on the injury report.

Scott Cousins was reassigned to the Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL yesterday.

The Rockets roster currently sits at fourteen forwards, seven defencemen and three goaltenders.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Gabriel Szturc posted a pair of assists in Saturday night's loss to Everett, to maintain his top spot in team scoring. The Czechia product has posted four goals and team-leading ten assists through eight games.

Andrew Crsitall recorded his third multi-goal game of the season against Everett on Friday, he currently leads the Rockets in goals with seven through eight games.

With Talyn Boyko returned to the Rockets, it's expected at the very least that he will be in the lineup as the backup.

Brandon

Edmonton Oilers 2021 fourth-round pick Jake Chiasson leads the Wheat Kings in scoring with ten points (5G, 5A) through seven games.

Forward Nate Danielson was selected fifth overall by the Wheat Kings in 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, he has five points through eight games this season. A late 2004 birthday, the first-time eligible Danielson is projected to be a high pick in this year's NHL Draft.