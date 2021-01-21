Break in at EnergyPlex

Two Kelowna men, aged 38 and 50, are waiting for their day in court after breaking into a recreation centre in Rutland early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video from The EnergyPlex's Facebook page shows the men smash the glass front doors before entering at around 3:30 am.

One of the men runs out of the frame, while the other hops the counter.

The business believes they were looking for cash.

The posted video's caption reading: "They were caught on several of our 30 cameras and for everyone to see there is nothing to do at the Energyplex other than playtime during opening hours."

Police showed up shortly after, located and arrested the suspects.

The men have since been released from custody on conditions for a future court date, while the investigation continues.