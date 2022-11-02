BREAKING: Okanagan College Students' Union plans walk out at Kelowna campus

The Okanagan College Students’ Union (OCSU) is holding a Student Solidarity Walk Out at 10:30am at the Kelowna Campus (1000 KLO Rd V1Y4X8).

Students will be gathering in the campus courtyard for an address by their elected student representatives and to send a united message to Okanagan College Leadership.

A statement sent to media by an OCSU representative says Okanagan College is leaving students out of conversations and decisions; Okanagan College has abandoned its historic student-centered values; Okanagan College has had a steep decline of quality, and student-centered delivery of services.

Okanagan College Students’ Union has four demands of Okanagan College Leadership:

● Cancel the 8.6% tuition increase for international students. This decision was

disrespectful, unethical, and inequitable.

● Bring back a student-orientated food service in the cafeteria. Hosting expensive vendors in

the cafeteria contributes to food insecurity, and was not decided on with proper

consultation or input from students.

● Reinstate Student Association-elected student observers at Board of Governors Meetings.

OC needs to be transparent.

● OC must publicly join its students in lobbying the government to fix the funding model for

the post secondary education so that the weight of funding Okanagan College is taken off

the backs of its own students.

AM 1150 has reached out to the OCSU for further comment and is waiting on a response.