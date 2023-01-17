BREAKING: Police incident in Coldstream has been resolved

***Update***(9:45am)

Vernon North Okanagan say the unfolding incident in the 8500-block of Clerke Rd in Coldstream has been resolved. There is no known risk to the public and officers want to thank everyone for their co-operation.

Mounties say there will be a continued police presence at the scene as officers continue their investigation.

There is no additional information for release at this time.

***Original***(7:50am)

Police are currently at the scene of an unfolding incident in the 8500-block of Clerke Road in Coldstream. Officers have established a perimeter around a residence at that location and we are asking the public to avoid the area as we work to safely resolve the situation.

RCMP are asking anyone in the area to not share the location or activities of our officers on social media as this may jeopardise the safety of everyone at the scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.