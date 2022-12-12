BREAKING: Police say one person dead after morning collision on Burtch Road

UPDATE (3:00 pm)

The Kelowna RCMP can confirm that one person has died as a result of the serious single vehicle collision earlier today in the 1500 block of Burtch Road.

Kelowna Traffic Services and BC Highway Patrol reconstruction teams continue to process the scene working to determine the cause of the collision. The road closures remain in effect on Bernard Avenue between Highland Drive and Cherry Crescent West along with the intersection at Lawrence Avenue and Burtch Road.

If anyone witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or home video surveillance facing Bernard Avenue who has not yet spoken to the police please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-76339.

UPDATE (9:40am)

The Kelowna RCMP has expanded to the road closure on Bernard Avenue due to the single vehicle collision this morning.

Bernard Avenue at Highland Drive South is now closed. The previous closures remain in effect which are Bernard Avenue at Cherry Crescent West near the Apple Bowl and the intersection of Lawrence Avenue at Burtch Road.

These closures are expected to last several hours as the investigation continues.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to the police please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-76339.

***Original***(8:55am)

The Kelowna RCMP is responding to a serious single car collision in the 1500 block of Burtch Road.

Officers have closed Bernard Avenue at Noble Court, west of Burtch Road and at Cherry Crescent West near the Apple Bowl. The intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Burtch Road is also closed to traffic. Emergency Services have been called as these streets are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to the police please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-76339.

This is a developing story.