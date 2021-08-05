Brenda Creek Fire Being Held

The Evacuation Alert put in place on July 14, 2021 for a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area in response to the Brenda Creek wildfire is now rescinded. This includes the area south of Highway 97-C and northwest of Peachland. The rural area is made up mostly of Crown land, 18 properties with registered owners and three recreational campsites safe for the public. A detailed map is available showing the rescinded Alert area at cordemergency.ca.

Fire conditions have improved and BC Wildfire has now deemed the fire as “held”.

While the Evacuation Alert has been rescinded, conditions in the Central Okanagan continue to be hot and dry. Residents and visitors should be vigilant and aware that the fire hazard remains extreme.

If you see smoke from a wildfire, report it at *5555 from a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555. If there is threat to life call 9-1-1.

It’s important for all Central Okanagan residents to know of the risks of potential emergencies, make a plan for their family and prepare grab and go kits in the event they have to leave their homes.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, cordemergency.ca, is a centralized location for regional public emergency and preparedness information, including links to useful provincial and federal emergency resources such as PreparedBC, BC Wildfire Services, Emergency Management BC and Air Quality readings.

Be sure to sign-up for e-updates to receive timely updates directly to your inbox about emergency incidents including changes to Evacuation Orders and Alerts within the region. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre also provides information on Facebook at facebook.com/CORDEmergency and Twitter at twitter.com/CO_Emerg.