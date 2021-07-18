Brenda Creek wildfire estimated at 480 hectares

UPDATE: 12:11 p.m. July 18

The Brenda Creek wildfire is estimated at approximately 480 hectares in the area south of the Okanagan Connector Highway 97-C and northwest of Peachland.

As the fire remains out of control, the Evacuation Alert remains in place for a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area within the Regional District of Central Okanagan. This affects approximately 18 properties with registered owners, three recreational camp areas and Crown land.

BC Wildfire says it has 23 firefighters on the ground today along with two helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire.

They’re being supported by another 17 structural firefighters and equipment from the Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, North Westside and Willowbrook fire departments. These firefighters are doing fuel mitigation around power poles while monitoring and protecting the BC Hydro transmission corridor through the fire area.

BC Hydro continues to actively monitor its transmission line and infrastructure through the Brenda Creek wildfire area. This morning’s aerial review of the transmission line did not show any damage. However the fire is still nearby. Crews remain on standby and ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

The next update from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will be at 12 p.m. Monday. The EOC remains ready to respond to any change in fire conditions as it supports first responders on the Brenda Creek wildfire

All Central Okanagan residents are reminded that they should know the risks of potential emergencies, make a plan and prepare grab and go kits in the event they are required to leave their homes for at least 72 hours.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website Be Prepared page is a centralized location for regional public emergency and preparedness information, including links to useful provincial and federal emergency resources such as PreparedBC, BC Wildfire Services, Emergency Management BC and Air Quality readings.

Be sure to sign-up for e-updates to receive timely updates directly to your inbox about emergency incidents.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre also provides information on Facebook and Twitter.

UPDATE: 12:52 p.m. July 17

The Brenda Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 500 hectares and BC Wildfire Service says it is still classified out of control.

The Evacuation Alert continues for properties, three recreational camping areas and Crown land within the Regional District Central Okanagan's (RDCO) Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, south of Highway 97-C and northwest of Peachland. Those affected should be prepared to leave on short notice in the event of any change in fire status requiring an Evacuation Order.

A detailed map showing the Alert area, along with information on emergency preparedness, are available on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Today, structural firefighters and equipment from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, North Westside and Willowbrook fire departments are on scene providing assistance to BC Wildfire Service crews.

There are 27 BC Wildfire firefighters on the ground supported by three helicopters and heavy equipment working the fire today.

BC Wildfire has implemented an Area Restriction Order for the Brenda Creek wildfire that will remain in effect until further notice and applies to Crown land.

BC Hydro's assessment from the fly-over this morning is that there is no damage to their transmission infrastructure in the fire zone.

Because it's difficult to predict how much damage a wildfire may cause to the system and how long a power outage will last, it's important for BC Hydro customers to be prepared for an outage by:

Having an emergency kit ready: kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, first-aid kit, ready-to-eat non-perishable foods and bottled water.

Developing a preparedness plan: share it and be sure everyone knows what to expect and what to do.

Knowing where to get information and updates on an outage: customers can visit bchydro.com/outages from their mobile device for the most up-to-date information on an outage and estimated restoration times once available.

Interior Health has information online to assist residents with food safety.

Fortis BC also has information for its customers that could be affected by the wildfire.

The next update from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will be at 12 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday).

The EOC remains ready to respond to any change in fire conditions as it supports first responders on the Brenda Creek wildfire.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. July 17

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Brenda Creek wildfire. The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where there are ongoing fire suppression activities. This Area Restriction takes effect noon on July 17, 2021.

This order will remain in place until noon on October 15, 2020 or until it is rescinded. This order applies to Crown land in the area.

Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity.

Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

Travelling as a person working for Glencore Canada Corporation to and from the Brenda Mine site for the purposes of maintaining critical infrastructure at the site.

Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order.

Travelling to or from private or leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order.

Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock or agriculture management on private or leased property.

Failure to comply with Section 11 restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. July 16

The Evacuation Alert continues for the Brenda Creek wildfire in a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area in the Regional District of Central Okanagan. The Alert affects 18 mostly rural properties, three recreation campsites and Crown land south of Highway 97-C and northwest of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire remains out of control and is estimated at 500 hectares in size. Ground and air crews continue to fight the fire supported by firefighters and equipment from the Kelowna and West Kelowna fire departments.

BC Hydro reports its crews have been able to assess most of its transmission line and infrastructure in the fire area and they haven’t seen any damage. They have been applying fire retardant to protect the structures and powerline in the area of the fire. They remain ready to continue their assessments in areas that they haven’t been able to check out due to smoke from the wildfire.

Anyone that might be affected by any power outage on the west side of Okanagan Lake should visit the BC Hydro website for information on how to prepare.

Interior Health has information online to assist residents with food safety.

Fortis BC also has information for its customers that could be affected by the wildfire.

The next anticipated update from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will be at 12 p.m. Saturday. The EOC remains ready to respond to any change in fire conditions as it supports first responders.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m. Juy 16

The BC Wildfire Service reports no significant growth in the 400 hectare Brenda Creek wildfire, south of the Okanagan Connector Highway 97-C and northwest of Peachland.

It has firefighters on the ground, heavy equipment and three helicopters working on the fire today, which is still considered out of control.

The Evacuation Alert remains in effect for approximately 18 properties with registered owners and three recreational camp areas and Crown land within the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area of the Regional District of Central Okanagan. Those impacted should be prepared to leave on short notice should fire behaviour require an upgrade to an Evacuation Order. A detailed map showing the Alert area is available online at cordemergency.ca/map along with the latest information from the Emergency Operations Centre.

Kelowna and West Kelowna fire department are providing firefighters and equipment to support the BC Wildfire Service on this blaze. Local governments and other agencies continue to respond and develop contingency plans to ensure important services are available for residents.

This morning BC Hydro was able to conduct an assessment by helicopter of most of the transmission line in the area, and it appears there is no damage to the infrastructure they were able to assess. There are some structures they cannot yet assess due to smoke. BC Hydro crews are ready to respond at a moment’s notice if required.

The Emergency Operations Centre continues to encourage those residents and businesses that might be affected by any power outage to consider as part of their emergency preparations, visiting the BC Hydro website and how to prepare for any power outage:.

Interior Health has helpful information regarding food safety during power outages.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. July 16

There are six BC Wildfire Service personnel responding to the Brenda Creek wildfire today with the assistance of three helicopters. Multiple pieces of heavy equipment will also be on site today.

The out of control blaze is estimated at 400 hectares with crews reporting less vigorous fire activity on site overnight.

BC Wildfire has considerably expanded evacuations within the Central Okanagan.

Evacuation orders in place for 43 properties, while Eneas Lakes provincial Park and 3 other properties are on Evacutaion Alert.

Residents, businesses and those camping in recreation sites nearby should also be ready to leave on short notice.

ORIGINAL: 5: a.m. July 16

BC Wildfire has expanded the Brenda Creek wildfire Evacuation Alert within the Central Okanagan.

The Alert continues to extend into portions of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and Thompson Nicola Regional District.

Residents, businesses and those camping in recreation sites within the Alert boundary should be prepared and ready to leave on short notice.

Residents also encouraged to be prepared to lose power as BC Hydro lines servicing West Kelowa, Westbank, and Peachland are threatened.

Dag Sharman, BC Hydro Community Relations Manager for Southern Interior, says, "The fire came very close to our line. In fact, according to Wildfire Services, it crossed the line."

Sharman says they take preventative measures by clearing vegetation and making a right of way.

"We do have crews up there who are ready to go in as soon as they're allowed to and do some extra fire hardening as we call it, putting out fire retardent and clearing vegetation and fuels from that area. We aren't taking any chances and we are making sure that we are ready, just in case the fire does change course."

If the fire does impact the line, Sharman says they've got crews standing by for repairs.