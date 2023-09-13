Bring your lawn chair and learn about the future of housing in your neighbourhood

Residents are invited to attend a series of community information sessions in Penticton neighbourhoods over the next month to discuss the future of housing in the city. The events are the work of Council’s Task Force on Housing created to review the housing policies in the Official Community Plan and make recommendations to meet the demand for housing in the city.

“The City completed a new Housing Needs Assessment in 2023 and it showed that between 2016 and 2021, Penticton’s annual growth rate was high at 1.9%. If this trend continues, the City may have around 20,000 additional residents and 9,200 additional households by 2046,” said Anthony Haddad, General Manager of Community Services and lead for the task force.

“To meet this demand, Penticton will need to add a significant number of units across the city over the next several years. Combined with the province’s proposal to allow up to four units on all single-family lots, there is the potential to see change in all Penticton neighbourhoods and as a community, we need to discuss how we are going to meet these needs through planned, sustainable growth.”

The City has seven events planned across Penticton in parks and schools. Residents are invited to bring a lawn chair to attend an outdoor event or drop in to attend an indoor event close to their neighbourhood. The event will begin with a presentation from staff that is customized for the neighbourhood. The presentation will review the need for housing in the city, the work of the task force to address the need and what it may mean for Penticton neighbourhoods. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their feedback.

1. Windsor Park (outdoors) Wednesday, Sept. 20 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Windsor Avenue

2. Kiwanis Park (outdoors) Monday, Sept. 25 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm 490 Edmonton Avenue

3. Granby Park (outdoors) Thursday, Sept. 28 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm 90 Granby Ave

4. Wiltse Elementary (indoors) Thursday, Oct. 5 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm 640 Wiltse Blvd.

5. Uplands Elementary (indoors) Saturday, Oct. 7 10:00 am – 12:00 pm 145 Middle Bench Rd.

6. Columbia Elementary (indoors) Wednesday, Oct. 11 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm 1437 Allison St.

7. Online Information Session (Zoom) Thursday, Oct. 12 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm Get the registration link at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

More information about these events can be found at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/focus-on-housing.