British Columbia COVID-19 Update - March 11

Seven new COVID 19 cases have been confirmed in BC.

Two are community transmission cases. Both are in the Fraser Health Region.

One of the patients is a woman in her 60’s who is in hospital.

The other, a man in his 60’s in isolation at home.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says they're ramping up some protocols.

Those protocols include implementing measures in long-term care homes - like enhanced screening of visitors and restricting visitors with respiratory infections.

All of the new cases are in the Vancouver, Fraser and Island health regions.

The total number of cases in BC is 46.