British Columbia COVID-19 Update - March 12

The number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia is now 53 as seven new cases were confirmed this afternoon.

During an update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there is a second long term care home that has an outbreak – Hollyburn House in West Vancouver.

There were also measures announced to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

One measure in particular, strongly advises British Columbians against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, including to the U.S.

“If you choose to travel outside of Canada, you will be required to stay away from work or school for 14 days on return.” Henry stated.

The B.C. Government is also directing event organizers to cancel events with more than 250 people.