British Columbia COVID-19 Update March 13

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C today, including a cluster of cases in the Vancouver Coastal Region.

Three staff members at Lion's Gate Hospital have tested positive.

“They are not people who had patient contact and there have been measures taken at Lion's Gate hospital to ensure that everything can be done as safe as possible there, said Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Five are travel related.

“The additional ones that we know of from today are from Iran, Egypt again, as well as a tour and a cruise on the Nile, the Philippines and Mexico. These are areas that are more newly identified as having issues with transmission in communities in those areas,” said Dr. Henry.

One is connected to another infected person and two are still under investigation.

All of the cases are in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region.

There are now a total of 64 cases in BC.

A global travel advisory has been issued for all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

Anyone returning to the country will be required to isolate for 14 days.