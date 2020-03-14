British Columbia COVID-19 Update March 14

At an update this afternoon, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19.

"Seven of those people were in the Vancouver coastal, one in Fraser Health and one which is still presumptive but we expect it to be positive in Interior Health. So that will be the second case confirmed in Interior Health," said Dr. Henry.

The cases in the Interior Health Region had recently travelled to a number of places in Europe.

Henry said the province is also adapting its testing strategy, noting more cases are expected in the coming days.



She said not everyone needs to get tested, even if they have recently travelled outside of Canada.

B.C now has a total of 73 cases.

Earlier P.E.I reported its first case, a woman with mild symptoms who had been on a cruise.

There is also a significant jump in cases in Ontario, 22 for a total of 101.

Quebec has 21 cases with four more reported today.

Canadas total now sits at over 230 cases.



