British Columbia COVID-19 Update March 21

At a press conference this afternoon, British Columbia's provincial health officer announced 74 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 424.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are 27 people in hospital, 12 are in intensive care, six people have recovered and another person has died at the Lynn Valley care home in North Vancouver.

Henry continues to urge everyone to stay home, especially young people ignoring social distance.

"People are not immune and not only that but then you bring it home to your home, your family who might be healthcare workers, the elders and seniors in your family. So, this is what we're talking about in terms of making sure we're not gathering on the beach to watch the sunset that we're not playing basketball, that we're not gathering together on the playgrounds and having playdates," said Dr. Henry.

She said it is important to get outside but do it with people you live with and maintain social distance from others.

Additionally, the province is ordering all personal service establishments to close, including salons, spas, and massage and tattoo parlours.

There are 1,281 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada, 27 of which are in the Interior Health Region.