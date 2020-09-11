British Columbia COVID-19 update September 11

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 132 new cases, for a total of 6,962 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 1,461 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 3,198 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 5,273 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 49 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,419 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 3,600 in the Fraser Health region, 190 in the Island Health region, 465 in the Interior Health region, 204 in the Northern Health region and 84 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 213 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Evergreen Hamlets long-term care facility. In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events.

"Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether you need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

"In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our strength - as a province, as communities and as individual people - has been in all of us working together as one.

"We know COVID-19 has not been without challenge and loss. But we are working each day to find the balance of keeping new cases low and slow to protect those who are most vulnerable, while keeping our communities going.

"There are thousands upon thousands of people across British Columbia who are doing their part to protect our province. We thank you for all that you have done and all that you continue to do.

"We have demonstrated kindness and compassion in the face of adversity and challenge, and this resilience will give us the strength for what lies ahead. Let's continue to stand strong against our common foe that is COVID-19.