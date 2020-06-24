British Columbians Not Comfortable Heading Back to the Office

Insights West’s recent survey says a lot of British Columbians aren’t comfortable going back to work.

President Steve Mossop told AM 1150’s Early Edition he was surprised to hear only 20 percent are comfortable heading back to the office.

“If people are given the choice there's about 20 percent of us who used to be at the office who would say I'd never go back, I prefer to work from home and another 25 percent who said I'll go back when there's a vaccine. But the rest is really reluctanct to go back anytime soon.”

The survey shows residents’ biggest concern is catching COVID-19 from a coworker or customer, citing 78 percent of respondents have this fear.