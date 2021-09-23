Brolund says get out the BBQ

As summer 2021 comes to a close, the City of West Kelowna announced that all municipal parks will allow barbequing again, with care, including those in Glenrosa that had been closed earlier this summer during the Mt. Law Wildfire.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund says, “Thankfully the cooler, wetter weather has reduced the fire hazard rating, which had been at high to extreme all summer and has now dropped to moderate, parks users must take all proper precautions when barbequing in our parks, or anywhere for that matter and remember, no smoking or vaping is allowed in our parks, on our trails or at public spaces in the City of West Kelowna.”

The lifting of the barbeque ban also applies to recently re-opened parks in Glenrosa, which had been closed until the Mt. Law wildfire was brought under control.