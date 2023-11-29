Brown Road closed for annual Light Up event this Friday in West Kelowna

Kick-off the holidays with the City of West Kelowna at their annual Light Up event!

On Friday, Dec. 1, Brown Road will temporarily close from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., between Gossett Road and Main Street, for the event.

The closure will give City crews, community groups and volunteers time to prepare, host and clean up. Businesses and side streets off Brown Road will remain open. Elliott and Gossett Roads and Old Okanagan Highway will remain fully open to provide through traffic to Westbank Centre homes, businesses and services.

The Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations in the Westbank Lions Community Centre east parking lot, accessed off Brown Road, will also be closed during this time.

Join the city the festivities from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., including a variety of fun activities and “The Market at Light Up” at Westbank Lions Community Centre. Holiday lights will be turned on at 6:00 p.m. with the help of Santa and Mayor Gord Milsom. A high-altitude fireworks show is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., depending on weather conditions and will be launched from a downtown location, making them visible from a variety of locations.

Find the full schedule and event map at westkelownacity.ca/lightup.

The Brown Road light display along with all the other seasonal displays around the community will shine throughout the holidays.