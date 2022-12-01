Brown Road in West Kelowna to be temporarily closed for 'Light Up' event

On Friday, Dec. 2, Brown Road will temporarily close, between Gossett Road and Main Street, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the City of West Kelowna’s popular Light Up event.

The closure will give City crews, community groups and volunteers time to prepare, host and clean up our community’s annual holiday kickoff event. Area businesses and side streets off Brown Road remain open. Elliott Road and Old Okanagan Highway will remain fully open to provide through traffic to Westbank Centre homes, businesses and services.

The Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations in the Westbank Lions Community Centre east parking lot accessed off Brown Road will also be closed during this time.

Bundle up and join us for the festivities Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday lights will be turned on at 6 p.m. with the help of Santa and Mayor Gord Milsom. A high-altitude fireworks show is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., weather dependent and will be launched from a downtown location, making them visible from a variety of locations.

The Brown Road light display will shine throughout the holiday season. Visit westkelownacity.ca/lightup to find a full schedule of events and to learn more. To stay informed and have the most up to date news and alerts delivered to your inbox, subscribe at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.﻿