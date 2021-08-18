Bruce Hamilton and the Kelowna Rockets looking at vaccine mandate for fans

Lot's of talk about vaccine passports being required to attend events like concerts and hockey games.

General Manager Bruce Hamilton says that the Kelowna Rockets are looking at it.

"Our hope is that we can open the facility with everybody being vaccinated that's in the building. That's what we are hearing from our season ticket renewal process and certainly that's something that will be strongly looked at."

Hamilton has had conversations with Mayor Colin Basran and one councillor about implimenting a vaccine passport for fans, but does not yet have a meeting with Interior Health for further discussion.

That he says is high on the to do list.

Hamilton believes the only way to get the Rockets business in recovery mode is to fill every seat at Prospera Place with a fully vaccinated fan.

The Western Hockey League has mandated that all players and team staff be inoculated prior to training camp.

The Rockets are one shot away from compliance.

Apparently there is one Rocket player waiting for his second shot but that will happen soon.