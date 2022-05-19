iHeartRadio

16°C
Bryan Adams Canadian Tour Includes a Stop in Kelowna

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams returns to Kelowna this fall.

He's launching a Canadian tour in the maritimes to support a new album.

The Kelowna stop is on Remembrance Day.

Adams is considered one of the best rockers in the world..a long way from his roots in Vancouver.

