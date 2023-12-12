Bugaboo era ends, plans begin for new child care spaces

The time has come for the Community Centre to say goodbye to Bugaboo University, with the last day of programming scheduled for this Friday, December 15.

“Bugaboo University has been a great partner in early learning programming for three to five year-olds, where children come to learn and explore through play and meaningful interactions,” says Kelsey Johnson, the City’s manager of recreation, arts and culture. “We were grateful to be able to offer this service for nearly a decade, providing a safe, rich learning environment where our play-based approach encouraged children to construct their knowledge and develop into unique individuals.”

A tribute to celebrate Bugaboo Through the Years will be set up in the lobby of the Community Centre for the week of December 11 to 15.

As one door closes, another door opens. The City is entering into partnership with the YMCA of the Southern Interior for the expansion of space at the Community Centre that will add 80 net new child care spaces in Penticton – 12 spaces for children under 3 years old, 44 spaces for children 3-years-old to kindergarten age and 24 spaces for school-aged children. The Power Street Child Care project is being supported with a $2.2 million grant from the province.

“We’re excited about the opportunity ahead to meet a growing demand in Penticton for affordable child care,” says Johnson. “A key part of the Penticton Child Care Action Plan is creating partnerships that help create the spaces. Partnering with the YMCA of the Southern Interior will allow us to increase access to high quality child care and that’s good news for families in our community.”

The Power Street YMCA Child Care is now in the design stage. For those interested in obtaining registration information, all families interested in learning more will be able to enter their contact details in mid-2024. Waitlist will open fall/winter of 2024. For information on YMCA child care, please refer to the website www.ymcasibc.ca

The City’s Child Care Action Plan, which is part of the Social Development portfolio, aims for a total of 722 spaces by 2030 and the City is on track to have met 60 per cent of the targeted spaces by 2024, which includes the introduction of after-school care by School District 67.