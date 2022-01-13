Build it and they will come.

Site clearing and preparation has begun for Water Street by the Park.

In just five months, Tower One sold out and more than 200 units are sold in Tower Two.

Among the notable recent sales in The Eli is the purchase of a 1,383-square foot three-bedroom plus den unit for $1.65 million by a West Kelowna resident.

When completed, it will be the tallest development between Vancouver and Calgary.

“The demand for new homes in Kelowna is just incredible and it’s coming from all directions,” says Beyrouti, Co-Founder of Orchard Park Properties. “Our buyers include Kelowna residents who already know and love this city and want that magnificent view they’ve dreamed about for years, as well as people who have vacationed here before or have heard all about Kelowna’s healthier lifestyle, recreation opportunities and its high ranking on national and worldwide livable city rankings.

Once the building permit is approved, construction on Leon Avenue will begin shortly.