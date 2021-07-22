Building fire doused in Kelowna along Hwy 97

At 10:35 p.m. last night (July 21, 2021) Kelowna Fire Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting flames coming from the front of a building located in the 2300 block of Hwy 97 North.

On scene, the first arriving officer confirmed the building had flames on the outside of the front of the building. Quick action from the crew quickly knocked the fire down and limited the spread. The fire was contained to the exterior of the building.

Two Engines, a Command Unit, Rescue and Ladder Truck and 11 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP, BCAS.

The cause of the fie is undetermined and will be investigated today.