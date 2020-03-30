Bulk Water Station retrofitted to permit touch-free use

Crews have adapted the tap on the Asquith Road side of the Bulk Water Station on Shannon Lake Road to permit touch-free motion activation.

The sensor installation enables Lakeview System customers to access the station anytime to get free potable water during the current Water Quality Advisory. The motion sensor will activate the tap for one-minute intervals to prevent water waste. Customers can simply wave above the sensor for additional filling time.

Customers must wear new/clean gloves while using the station, bring their own clean containers for filling and maintain a safe, social distance of six-feet as per health authorities’ COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

The City opened the station to provide a free, alternate source of potable water for customers of the Lakeview System during the current Water Quality Advisory, which the City, in consultation with Interior Health, enacted March 25 due to elevated turbidity levels in Rose Valley Reservoir. According to the City’s Reservoir Consultant, an algal bloom, that is not harmful to human health, is causing the turbidity, which may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process.

The Water Quality Advisory will continue until further notice. Staff cannot anticipate the duration, but will continue with aeration and other methods in an effort to reduce turbidity.

Residents can determine if they are in the Lakeview System if the number on their utility bill starts with 455 or by viewing the Water Quality Advisory Map at www.westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

Alternatively, during this advisory, children, the elderly, those with weakened immunity, and those who are in self-isolation and self-quarantine can create safe, potable water by bringing it to a rolling boil for one minute for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The City will advise customers as soon as possible when the advisory ends via its eNotification system, Facebook and Twitter, website at www.westkelownacity.ca/news and media. Residents can sign up for eNotifications at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.