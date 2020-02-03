Burn Cleaner – $ave and Make Your Woodpile Last Longer

And if you make the switch, the Regional District of Central Okanagan Air Quality Program and Provincial Government will put some money back in your pocket!

You can receive a $400 rebate for replacing an uncertified wood stove with a cleaner appliance such as a new pellet stove, an electric heat pump or a gas or propane stove. There’s also a $250 rebate available for those replacing and recycling their old wood burning appliance with a new EPA/CSA B415.1 certified wood replacement.

There are six participating Central Okanagan retailers that will recycle your old stove and handle all the necessary paperwork for the applicable rebate.

“Last year in the Central Okanagan, 15 old burners were replaced and recycled, with $4,800 in total rebates provided,” says Nancy Mora Castro, Regional Air Quality Coordinator. “However, there are still many old wood burners out there, with an estimated 11,000 uncertified appliances still used in the region and negatively impacting our air quality.”

Newer, cleaner burning technology appliances reduce smoke polluting emissions by up to 90% and use less wood, as they burn much more efficiently.

Additional incentives may be available, so be sure to check with your local retailer or Fortis BC for more information. To take part in the program, visit one of the participating Central Okanagan retailers or contact the Regional Air Quality Program for more information at airquality@kelowna.ca or 250-469-8408.

Useful information and videos on how to burn smarter and get the most from your wood heating appliance can be found on the RDCO website. The RDCO Air Quality Program helps protect and improve the region’s air through education, awareness, and pollution prevention programs