Burn permit issued for Goats Peak in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue has issued an open burning permit to Emil Anderson for the Goats Peak area, at 4000 Shoreline Boulevard, where construction works are underway.

Smoke will be visible from the area, situated off Gellatly Road near the Glenrosa interchange, when permitted burning begins later this week, as local conditions allow. Burning must only occur on days when the local venting index allows. Burning activities must also be supervised at all times and comply with the BC Ministry of Environment’s Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations.

Under Regional District of Central Okanagan and West Kelowna Fire Rescue bylaws, all eligible property owners must obtain a permit to conduct open burning. The Fire Chief must first issue a permit to a qualified property, and then all burning must be completed between Oct. 1 and April 30. The Fire Chief may shorten the season subject to weather, temperatures, and fire hazards.

