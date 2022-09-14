Bus Service Disruptions Likely in Kelowna Region

BC Transit is notifying its riders that ATU Local 1722 operating under First Transit has indicated they intend to take further job action by banning overtime for its members as of tomorrow, Thursday, September 15, which will impact service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System.



ATU Local 1722 issued a strike notice effective as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, which enables them to take job action. They have indicated that effective Thursday, September 15 they will ban overtime for their members, which will impact service in the area. handyDART service for customers requiring transportation to renal dialysis, cancer treatment, multiple sclerosis and other specialist appointments has been deemed essential and will operate should there be future job action that disrupts transit services and our customers’ ability to use the public transit services.



First Transit will notify customers of service cancellations as soon as possible through NextRide and customer alerts at bctransit.com/Kelowna. BC Transit encourages customers to sign up to receive these email alerts for the most up-to-date information.

ATU 1722 job action will not impact service on the Route 90 UBCO/Vernon from the Vernon Regional Transit System, or the Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna from the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System. We will keep customers updated if anything changes through customer alerts at bctransit.com/vernon and bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.

BC Transit sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter. BC Transit understands the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region.



BC Transit is the Provincial Crown Agency responsible for the delivery of transit services outside of Greater Vancouver. We contract the services of private operating companies to deliver these transit services. These companies hire and manage their own workforces.



The labour dispute is between BC Transit’s contractor – First Transit – and their unionized employees. BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and hopes the parties will find resolution soon. Customers may also follow @BCTransit on Twitter for updates.