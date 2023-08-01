Busiest month in COSAR's history

July 2023 was the busiest month in the 69 year history of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

COSAR volunteers were called out to assist the public 18 times, beating our previous record of 12 tasks in May 2022 and 12 in July 2021.

The tasks included five wilderness searches, three urban searches for people with dementia, three Mutual aid calls to assist other SAR groups in the province, six medical rescues and helping local authorities issue evacuation orders during the Knox Mountain fire.

Although most tasks were within the Central Okanagan, COSAR also assisted in searches in Rock Creek and Vernon.

The tasks do not include the 1000+ hours of training and administration the team performed in July.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich wants to remind outdoor enthusiast to make sure to have proper training, carry the 10 essentials and file a trip plan.

“A few minutes on AdventureSmart.ca can mean the difference between life and death.”

Originally established in 1954, COSAR is the oldest SAR group of its kind in BC. We are responsible for backcountry emergency services between Oyama--Rock Creek and Merritt--Big White.