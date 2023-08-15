Business & Development Municipal Hall Coldstream Welcomes Director of Corporate Administration

The District of Coldstream is pleased to announce that Nicole Cressman has been selected to fill the position of Director of Corporate Administration, effective August 28, 2023.

Ms. Cressman brings several years' experience working in corporate administration, having worked in various municipalities in the Okanagan Valley, most recently at the City of Armstrong. Ms. Cressman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Education degree.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Ms. Cressman to the District of Coldstream where we know she will be a valued addition to our Senior Leadership Team.”

– Chief Administrative Officer

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the team at Municipal Hall, work with a great Mayor and Council, and to serve the community of Coldstream”