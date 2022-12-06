Business on McCurdy road has sewing machines worth thousands of dollars stolen: RCMP investigating

On December 5, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a business located in the 900 block of McCurdy Road. Police attended and spoke with the business owner, who stated that he was advised by the next-door neighbour that the front door of his business was wide open.

The business owner has reported that approximately 12 white high-end sewing machines were stolen, ranging in price from $6,000 to $25,000 including brand names Janome, Pfaff and Baby Lock.

Surveillance showed a large rental van arrive at the business at approximately 12:30 a.m. with four males who gained entry through the front of the store. The males spent a significant amount of time removing the property before departing.

“This theft was significant and has caused serious financial pressure on this local business trying to survive during these difficult times,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our teams are investigating this theft using every tool available, including the BC RCMP Forensics Unit.”

At this time there is limited surveillance with no suspects or witnesses. If you have any dash cam video footage or may have witnessed this crime, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2022-75032.