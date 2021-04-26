Businesses Allowed to Expand to Bernard Sidewalks, Parking Stalls

Bernard Ave businesses requested an early start to the "Meet Me on Bernard" summer street closure.

Kelowna city staff recommended to council Monday allowing businesses to use sidewalk space and parking stalls to expand their patios.

Council approved the move to support businesses struggling with current public health orders.

Mayor Basran stated, "I can appreciate that maybe for some this is not going to be a far enough step, but at the end of the day this does increase the capacity for businesses who want to utilize it."

Councillor Maxine DeHart echoed the mayor saying, "I just thought, for now, until things calm down and until we get everything together, I thought it was a good compromise. I have talked to many people of the [Downtown Kelowna Association] and they did say to me they felt it was a good compromise."

The "Meet Me on Bernard" program will go ahead July 1st as planned.